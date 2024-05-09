Restrictions on Arali flowers at Travancore temple following death of woman

The Travancore Devaswom Board has banned the use of Arali (oleander) flowers in prasadams and nivedyams of temples following the death of the young woman in Alappuzha after consuming Arali flower and leaf.

However, there are no restrictions on using the flower for pooja.

Travancore Devaswom Board Chairman P S Prasanth said the decision was prompted by concerns regarding the toxic nature of this flower, which could pose harm to humans and animals. He said Pichi (Jasminum angustifolium) and Tulsi flowers will be used instead.

A 24-year-old young woman died recently after unintentionally chewing the leaf and flower of Arali. Soorya Surendran, daughter of Surendran, Kondurethu house, Neendoor, Pallippad in Alappuzha district, collapsed at Nedumbassery airport when she reached the airport to travel to the UK to join a nursing job.

She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Angamaly and later shifted to the medical college hospital in Parumala near Tiruvalla where she died.

Plant scientists had pointed out that during extreme summer toxic compounds of flowers and leaves could be comparatively higher as the water contents in plants will be lower. Arali (Oleander) contains cardiac glycosides which could harm the heart.