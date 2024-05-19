Kerala CM alerts people on heavy rainfall

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned the people of the state against the very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Kerala by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a Facebook post, the chief minister advised the people of the state to remain alert in view of the very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Kerala. He urged the people residing in heavy rainfall-hit hilly regions and low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

He also urged the people to avoid inessential travel, especially to the coast and riverside locations. Motorists have been advised to be cautious when driving through roads which are under maintenance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala on May 19 and May 20.

Pathanamthitta, Idukki , Alappuzha and Kottayam districts are on red alert on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Earlier, Alappuzha district was placed under an orange alert. In the fresh forecast issued on Sunday, IMD sounded a red alert for Alappuzha also along with other three districts.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts are placed under orange alert for the next three days. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued for all other seven districts.