PM Modi condoles Iranian President’s demise in helicopter crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash and said that the departed leader’s contribution to the strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” Modi wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also offered his condolences on Raisi’s demise and said that New Delhi stands with Tehran at this time of tragedy.

“Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at the time of this tragedy,” Jaishankar said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian were killed in a tragic helicopter crash near the East Azerbaijan province of Iran, state media confirmed on Monday.

The helicopter carrying President Raisi, FM Abdollahian along with other officials made a “hard landing” on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iranian media, the helicopter crashed close to a copper mine called Sungun located between Jolfa and Varzaghan in the East Azerbaijan province roughly 70 km away from the city of Tabriz.

Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and Friday prayers leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem were also aboard the helicopter.

Following President Raisi’s death, vice-president Mohammad Mokhbe will run the affairs of the country until an election for a new president takes place.