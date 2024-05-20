Lok Sabha elections 2024: 36.73 per cent voter turnout recorded in phase 5 till 1 pm

The phase five of Lok Sabha elections saw 36.73 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm with Ladakh recording the highest 52.02 per cent voting, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

The polling is currently underway for 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories.

According to the Commission, till 1 pm, Ladakh recorded the voter turnout of 52.02 per cent followed by West Bengal (48.41 per cent), Jharkhand (41.89 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (39.55 per cent), Odisha (35.31 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (34.79 per cent), Bihar (34.62 per cent) and Maharashtra (27.78 per cent).

The turnout in Mumbai was disappointing as it failed to cross 30 per cent till 1 pm.

Mumbai North parliamentary constituency recorded a turnout of 26.78 per cent, while Mumbai North Central saw a slightly higher turnout of 28.05 per cent.

Mumbai North East saw a turnout of 28.82 per cent, Mumbai North West recorded a turnout of 28.41 per cent.

Mumbai South saw 28.41 per cent voting while Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 27.21 per cent.

According to the ECI data, over 8.95 crore voters — 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-genders — will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are among the prominent leaders in the fray in this phase.