Restrictions imposed in Srinagar against Muharram processions

Srinagar district administration as a precautionary measure on Sunday imposed curfew-like restrictions in parts of the city to prevent members of the Shia community from taking out Muharram processions to mark the eighth day of the 10-day mourning period.

Restrictions on movement and assembly of people were imposed in several areas of the Srinagar city. The Lal Chowk area wore a deserted look.

An order said that on the directions of the High Court of J&K at Srinagar, the District Magistrate Srinagar today decided that processions related to Muharram-ul-Haram on Guru Bazar towards Buchwara and Abi Guzar towards Zadibal routes respectively will not be allowed keeping in view public Security and law & order.

Police took into custody some people who defied the orders and tried to take out procession.

Security forces were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incident. Shops and other business establishments in the areas, where restrictions are in place, were shut, while public transport was off the roads, reports said.

Citing past incidents of violence, the district magistrate, Srinagar, said law and order and security concern is the top most priority of the government keeping in view the larger public interest and safety of its citizens.

“In view of the above stated facts and circumstances read in conjunction with the reports of intelligence agencies thereof, more particularly the security concerns of district Srinagar with respect to Muharram, the processions therein cannot be allowed on Guru Bazar toward Buchwara and Abi-Guzar towards Zadibal routes respectively, keeping in mind public interest, law and order and security,” the order said.

It said it has been witnessed from past instances and upon analysis of reports and data from different security agencies with regard to incidents which have occurred during Muharram, “it is evident that not only there has been breach in peace and law and order, but also there have been sectarian clashes which have resulted in breach of peace and threat to maintenance of law and order and also resulted in damage to public property and injuries to civilians and security forces as well”.

The district magistrate said that alternate routes for conducting Muharram processions have already been provided to perform the ceremonies peacefully.