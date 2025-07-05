Jharkhand: Flag march held in Medininagar ahead of Muharram, security tightened

A joint flag march was conducted by the District Administration and Palamu Police in Medininagar on Saturday to ensure peaceful and incident-free observance of Muharram.

The march, which began from the local police station, passed through Hospital Chowk, Satar Seth Chowk, Mali Mohalla, and other sensitive areas. It saw participation from Deputy Commissioner Sameera S, SP Reeshma Rameshan, CRPF, anti-riot units, QRT, and other security personnel.

Drone cameras and CCTV were deployed for surveillance, while motorcycle patrolling and intensified vigil in vulnerable zones have been initiated.

DC Sameera S assured that adequate arrangements are in place and urged citizens not to fall prey to rumours or share unverified social media content.

SP Rameshan said flag marches have been held across all police stations since July 4, including a joint exercise with Bihar police at the Hariharganj border.

Control room numbers and a helpline have been issued for the public to report suspicious activity or misleading content. The administration has appealed to Akhara committees and social groups to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony.