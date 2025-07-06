Muharram processions carried out in UP amid heavy police deployment

Amid large-scale presence of the police and Central forces, Muharram processions were taken out in Uttar Pradesh. Tight security arrangements were made in the entire state with the police constantly patrolling the routes on which tazias are taken to the Karbala.

There is a report of a minor clash during the Muharram procession in Kushinagar between two communities as the Hindu side alleged that the people involved in the procession hoisted Islamic flag in front of the Shiva temple.

Inflammatory songs and slogans were heard. A video of the scene was recorded and posted on social media. The police confirmed the detention of some youths. The case is of the Gulhariya of Khadda police station area.

Apart from this, there was a controversy over a procession in Tekuatar Bazaar of the Ramkola police station area of Kushinagar where an eight -year-old Ekhlak received head injury.

In Pratapgarh, 13 people, including Uday Pratap Singh, father of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, were placed under house arrest for 40 hours for their opposition to the Muharram procession.

According to a report from Saharanpur, one person died during treatment on Sunday morning while around 200 fell ill after consuming the food served by the Majlis of Muharram in the Nanaunata area.

In Lucknow , more than one lakh people joined the Muharram procession. A Hindu religious leader, Swami Sarang, also joined the procession. In the state capital, the procession with tazias started from Victoria Street and culminated at the Talkatora Karbala after covering 5 km.