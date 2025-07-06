Muharram observed in Delhi amid tight security

Muharram was observed in the National Capital amid tight security arrangements in different parts of the city on Sunday.

The Delhi Police had released a detailed traffic advisory, listing major routes through which processions will be passed. The public was urged to check the advisory before planning any travel on Sunday and arrange their commute accordingly.

“Due to Tazia procession on the occasion of Muharram, traffic is affected on Pankha Road from D-Block Janakpuri towards Uttam Nagar Chowk Red Light till 8.00 PM. Commuters are advised to plan their route in advance and consider alternative roads,” the Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X said.

In another post on X, they said, “Due to Tazia procession on the occasion of Muharram at Inderlok, traffic is heavy in both the carriageways from Inderlok Chowk towards Zakhira and vice versa and traffic is diverted from Inderlok Chowk towards Ch. Nahar Singh Marg. Commuters are advised to plan their route in advance and consider alternative roads till 8PM.”

To maintain smooth vehicular flow and on security arrangements for Muharram, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police said, “Tazias have already started arriving at Jor Bagh Karbala. So, the police have made all the arrangements.”

“RAF and women police personnel have also been deployed. We are also monitoring the situation via drones and CCTVs,” the senior officer added.

Meanwhile, on the preparations made on the occasion of Muharram, Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said, “In view of Muharram, the outer District Police has made all the arrangements from the Tazidar’s meetings, their gatherings, timings, to the instructions to be given to them. We coordinated with civic agencies as well. Deployment and pre-deployment patrolling have been activated.”