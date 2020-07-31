Demand for restoration of the high speed internet (4G) is growing louder here as completion of the first year of suspension of the service on the eve of abrogation of the Article 370.

The internet service and mobile telephone were completely suspended on the mid-night of 5 August to prevent any trouble by mischief-mongers in protest against abrogation of the constitutional provision. However, 2G internet and SMS services were thereafter gradually provided to consumers.

The issue has also become controversial as the centre has been pleading in the Supreme Court against restoration of the service to maintain order in Kashmir, but the Lt. Governor GC Murmu in his recent interviews to certain media persons is reported to have taken a different stand by claiming that the J&K administration did not have any objection in restoring the 4G internet service.

Youth in particular is making noises on the social media for restoration of 4G and the issue was trending as people in Jammu were questioning that why was the peaceful area being punished by snapping the service.

Murmu is reported to have recently said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has told the Union Home Ministry that it did not have any objection in restoring 4G internet service or how people would use it, asserting that high speed internet connection would not pose any problem.

The internet speed has been reduced to 2G in which the students were facing problems in online classes and also downloading their subject material.

Murmu also had the taste of the slow net service when he had to mid way wind up a recent online meeting of the Jammu University council as the net service was erratic.