Resentment brewing among BJP workers in Kerala against CBI, ED

There are reports that resentment is brewing in BJP workers in Kerala against the stance taken by the Central probe agencies on the serious allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

They find it difficult to digest the reason attributed to the adjournment of the SNC Lavlin case, involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for more than 30 times in the Supreme Court.

A BJP worker in Kozhikode asked why the CBI, which sought urgent listing of plea against bail granted to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav In fodder Scam, is not pleading with the Supreme Court, that no further adjournment would be allowed in the SNC Lavlin case.

The BJP workers are also sore over the manner in which the Central agencies conducted the diplomatic gold smuggling case, dollar smuggling case and the Life mission case. They say the Congress’s allegation that the BJP and the Central agencies are protecting Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, cannot be termed as baseless.

They point out the fact that the Central agencies didn’t conduct even a preliminary enquiry into the scathing revelations made by Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. It has been reported that the Central probe agencies have not conducted even a preliminary enquiry into the statement Swapna Suresh made before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Recently, Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case, has been accused of running benami businesses in the Gulf countries. In an interview with a Malayalam News channel last week, Swapna claimed Pinarayi Vijayan has benami businesses in the UAE, Sharjah, and Ajman. That was why he visits the Gulf countries frequently, she alleged.

Swapna Suresh alleged that all the ‘K’ projects being implemented in the state are V projects. “While planning the project, the big sharks are found and money is taken from them first. Only later will they realize that the project is just a paper project. But they will not have the courage to oppose the Chief Minister. Many such projects have been conceived under the leadership of Sivasankar (CM’s former principal secretary),” Swapna said,

Discontent and ire over the alleged nexus between BJP and CPI-M are perceptible among many BJP workers in Kerala. “Helping CPI-M, which has been fighting BJP/RSS physically too would not be good for the BJP,” a BJP worker in Thalassey said.

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan has recently said that the Kerala CPI-M is the ‘B’ team of the BJP.

Satheesan said the CPI-M is working in Kerala in an understanding with the BJP as the central agencies are probing the cases including the SNC Lavlin case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Central agencies are sparing Pinarayi Vijayan and his family from legal scrutiny on the allegation levelled against them. As Satheesan alleged when a complaint is raised against the KPCC president, ED acted swiftly on it . The charge that the Central agencies are acting selectively is not without substance.

Satheesan said that the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which had taken a case against KPCC president K Sudhakaran in connection with a case related to the fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, had exempted BJP state president K Surendran, who should have been arraigned as an accused in the Kodakara money heist case. The state police, while trying to arrest Sudhakaran, are not going ahead with the case against Surendran, who is an accused in the Manjeswaram election bribery case, he said.

The Left Government is protecting Surendran in order to save Pinarayi Vijayan from central probe agencies in various cases including SNC Lavlin, Life Mission Housing project cases, Satheesan alleged alleged.

BJP ‘s this kind of hobnobbing with the CPI-M has not gone well with the party cadres and sympathisers. “Pinarayi Vijayan and his family and also some CPI-M leaders are facing serious allegations of illegal activities. If the Central agencies shut their eyes towards these allegations, naturally there would be outrage against the Central agencies and the central government from the BJP cadres, sympathisers and the general public, and this will adversely affect the BJP in Kerala, which is targeting to win at least five Lok Sabha seats from the state in the election,” a BJP worker in Kannur said

“BJP workers are anti-CPI-M, they cannot approve of any kind of hobnobbing with the left party, as they have been doing politics, fighting CPI-M. If the BJP leadership at the Centre and state continues with this policy of ‘protecting’ Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M, it will affect the party in Kerala,” the BJP worker further said

Now, it is being reported that the ED has started a preliminary probe on the Masappady (Monthly pay-off) case against Veena Vijayan. On this, a college teacher in Kozhikode said from past experience, nothing will come out of this. By this kind of probe, the credibility of the Central agencies and the Central government is being lost.

In this connection, activist and former additional private secretary of veteran CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan, KM Shajahan in a Malayalam TV channel discussion has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Customs in Kerala are working under the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also alleged in the channel discussion that the Centre government has taken no action against the Customs official, who asked an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, to name a senior journalist working in a news channel related to BJP, as an accused in the gold smuggling case.