Researchers should work with full commitment: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged the researchers working under the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Scheme in aspirational development blocks of the state to work with full commitment, considering themselves ‘connectors.’

Addressing an event organized here, the CM said: “Focus on the work that can be done in the fields of education, health, farmers, women, and infrastructure in development blocks.”

“The research scholar who will complete his tenure of three years with hard work and commitment and will present the best research management in writing will be given weightage in government jobs along with age relaxation by the government,” he said.

Emphasizing that NITI Aayog had selected 112 districts of the country as aspirational districts in 2018, the CM said, “Eight districts of Uttar Pradesh, namely, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Chitrakoot, and Fatehpur, were also included in the list.”

All eight districts of Uttar Pradesh were also at the most backward positions in the list of 112 aspirational districts of the country and lagged behind in the areas of education, health, agriculture, water resources, employment, skill development, financial inclusion, and infrastructure, he added.

The Chief Minister expressed pleasure that, due to teamwork and regular monitoring, today four of the eight districts are in the top 10 aspirational districts of the country, while all eight districts have been included in the top 20. The Chief Minister said that villages play a pivotal role in India’s development.

The Chief Minister said that we have neither a shortage of funds nor manpower. Researchers who are working on fellowships for three years in their respective development blocks should act as connectors.

“Make sure to connect the schemes of the government with the public. All research scholars should proceed with a common goal that, until the tenure of their fellowship ends, their Block’s participation in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan should be 100 percent, and their Block should have become tuberculosis-free.”

Information about government schemes related to farmers, women, and girls should also be shared among the public, and people should be encouraged to take advantage of the schemes.

The CM continued by saying, “Make people aware of cleanliness in your area to keep it free from communicable diseases. Also, ensure that better connectivity can be provided in your area. Visit 30 Gram Panchayats every month and prepare a report on it,” he added.

During this program, the Chief Minister awarded Rs 2 crore to the Vishunpura Block of Kushinagar for its outstanding performance in the overall delta ranking.

Additionally, the Majhgawan Block of Bareilly, Wazirganj Block of Badaun, Behti Block of Ambedkar Nagar, Fatehganj Block of Bareilly, and Sohanv Block of Ballia were granted rewards of 60 lakh rupees each. He also unveiled the ‘Annual Report 2022-23’ showcasing the progress of ambitious development regions.