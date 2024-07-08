Severe floods and landslides ravage Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding and landslides, cutting off several areas from the state capital, Itanagar.

The State Disaster Management Department reports that landslips triggered by incessant rains have severely disrupted several districts, isolating communities and blocking roads, which has hampered relief efforts and access to essential services.

In Kurung Kumey district, Damin, Parsi Parlo, and Panyasang administrative circles have been cut off from the rest of the state due to continuous heavy rains.

Advertisement

Multiple road blockages have compounded the isolation of these remote areas, leaving residents without access to essential services and disrupting electricity supply, further exacerbating the situation.

Several major roads have been obstructed due to landslides. The Tezu-Hayuliang road is blocked at the Mompani area affecting Lohit and Anjaw districts.

Similarly, the Dari-Chambang and Palin-Taraklengdi via Langdang village Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road in Kra Daadi district have been impacted.

Additionally, NH-513 remains impassable at Geying in East Siang district, and in Shi-Yomi district, landslides have claimed a life, adding to the toll of four fatalities due to natural calamities since April.

Since April, floods and landslides have affected over 72,900 people and 257 villages across Arunachal Pradesh.

A high flood alert has been issued for Namsai district and Wakro circle in Lohit district, where water levels have exceeded danger levels.

In Bordumsa, Changlang district, the overflowing Burha Dehing river has caused extensive damage, affecting bridges, culverts, crops, and livestock.

Itanagar is facing a severe water crisis due to pipeline damage caused by landslides. Restoration efforts are ongoing, but officials estimate it will take several days to fully restore water supply.

In the interim, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has deployed water tankers to ensure adequate water supply.

Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of these natural disasters. Authorities are urging caution and preparedness amidst ongoing relief operations.

The Indian Army and other agencies have been actively involved in flood relief operations, rescuing stranded individuals and providing temporary shelters, food, and medical aid to affected residents.