Over 50,000 affected by heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh, infrastructure severely hit

Heavy rains have affected over 50,000 people in Arunachal Pradesh, causing extensive damage to road infrastructure and disrupting connectivity and communication across various districts.

The continuous downpours have led to the collapse of the crucial Kurung bridge in Kurung Kumey district, severing the link between the district headquarters and key areas such as Sangram, Palin, Yachuli, Yazali, and Itanagar.

This collapse has isolated several communities and hindered access to the international border areas of Sarli and Huri.

The Aalo-Mechuka road, vital for Army personnel in Shi-Yomi district, has also been damaged.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is actively working to clear the road. Additionally, the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road near Tarak village in Siang district has suffered damage, leaving many vehicles stranded.

In Itanagar, authorities have conducted an eviction drive to remove illegal structures along National Highway-415.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued heavy rainfall for Arunachal Pradesh, with similar conditions expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days.

The IMD has also warned of a high risk of flash floods in several watersheds and neighbourhoods in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya subdivisions within the next 24 hours.