Arunachal CM expresses dismay over slow pace of NH-415 four-lane

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday expressed total “dismay” over the slow pace in the construction of Package B of NH-415 Four Lane Highway, which covers the stretch from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli.

Chairing a review meeting to take stock of the damages caused to the highway between Itanagar-Naharlagun and other damages in the state capital due to heavy rains on Sunday, Khandu took exception to the ‘dismally slow’ construction process of the four-lane highway stretch, causing extreme inconvenience to commuters.

Instructing the Highway departmental officials to immediately expedite the work without compromising on quality, Khandu said, “The delay is causing immense harassment to the public and directed that swift action is required to address the issue.”

“Ensuring timely completion and maintenance of our infrastructure projects is crucial for the benefit of our citizens and the state’s development,” the Chief Minister emphasized.

Expressing concern over the damages caused by heavy rains in the state capital and adjoining areas, Khandu instructed the departments concerned to immediately undertake repair works, especially on the highway to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and to prevent any disruption to people’s routines.

Advisor to PWD Minister Phurpa Tsering, Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng and top PWD Highway officials were present in the review meeting.