Reopen Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi: Varun to UP Dy CM Pathak

The controversy over the suspension of licence of Gandhi family run Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj, Amethi continues to hog the limelight. Now BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to reopen the hospital urgently.

He has expressed concern over the action taken against the hospital, named after his father. Varun, who on Friday shared his letter to Pathak on social media on Friday, said that the people should not be denied health services. He also asked for proper investigation into the death of a patient, leading to the cancellation of the licence.

Gandhi also made it clear that several poor families were

relying on Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi for treatment and closing the hospital will be a severe blow to their health needs.

Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that this is a serious matter after a woman lost her life due to the negligence of the hospital. The decision to cancel the licence had been taken after investigation by the local level team, he said.

He said that the hospitals that kill patients due to negligence will not be spared. Strict action will be taken, he added.

It is noteworthy that following the death of Divya Shukla, a resident of Ram Shahpur village of Kotwali area Musafirkhana, in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital located in Munsiganj, its license has been suspended and all services have been put on hold since Monday last.

Meanwhile, the workers have urged the government to revoke the suspension of the hospital’s licence. They said they have been working in the hospital for 35 years and their livelihood has been threatened due to the suspension of the licence.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai has also written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding that a committee should be formed and the patient’s death should be investigated. But the treatment of patients in the hospital should not be stopped at any cost, he said.

Rai claimed that the hospital has been providing health facilities to the people of local and surrounding districts for many decades at minimal charges without any profit.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Trust that runs the hospital while Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi are the members.