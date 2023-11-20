Varun Gandhi targets own party over unemployment

BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Feroz Gandhi has once again targeted the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre on the issue of unemployment and blamed that unemployment is at its peak in the country and the state.

“People of Pilibhit are forced to go to Haryana and Gujarat to work as labourers,” he alleged.

The MP, while addressing a series of road-side meetings in his constituency on Monday said that the government publicise jobs and the unemployed apply five times, but every time the paper gets leaked. Unemployed youth are spending a lot of money in applying again and again and are not able to get a job, he claimed.

Gandhi in his meeting with people of Majgamman, Bhasuda, Rohaniyan, Mahua, Birampur and Abhaypur villages in Bisalpur area, said that contractual employees are being cheated too while the poor are not able to get loans.

“There are one crore posts vacant in various departments across the country but they are not being filled deliberately,” he alleged with indirectly charging the BJP governments.

The MP said that the people of Pilibhit are members of his family and had always stood by the plight of the people and will continue to do so in the future also.