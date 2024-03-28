‘My relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath ..’: Varun Gandhi pens emotional letter

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Thursday shared a heartfelt letter he has written to the people of his Lok Sabha constituency Pilibhit and said that he will continue to work for them as a son, if not as an MP.

Gandhi, who is the sitting MP from Pilibhit, was denied a BJP ticket from the constituency. The saffron party replaced him with Congress turncoat and former Rahul Gandhi confidante Jitin Prasada.

“Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath. If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serve you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before…,” he wrote.

He said that representing the people of Pilibhit was the greatest honour of his life.

“Being your representative has been the greatest honor of my life and I have always championed your interests to the best of my ability,” Gandhi said.

The BJP further stressed that his relationship with Pilibhit is beyond any political calculation and that he will continue to raise the voice of the common man.

“I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political calculation. I was, am and will be yours,” he added.

Gandhi is likely to campaign for his mother Maneka Gandhi, who has been fielded by the BJP from Sultanpur.

After BJP’s snub, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said that the Pilibhit MP was denied ticket due to the “Gandhi surname” and invited him to join the Congress. He is yet to react on Chowdhury’s offer.