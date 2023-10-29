Common people were refused bank loans but industrialist ran away with bank’s money: Varun Gandhi

BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi has once again targeted the Central government by taking the name of the industrialists who ran away with the bank’s money running into several hundred crores.

Addressing a public meeting at Kalinagar on Sunday, Gandhi said that a common citizen in the country has to face difficulties in taking a loan but many industrialists including Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi ran away with rupees several hundred crores.

Varun, calling himself an honest leader, also took a dig at today’s politics by mentioning Gandhi and Nehru. He said that earlier in the country’s politics, there used to be leaders like Nehru, Patel and Ambedkar. Then the slogan was raised that our leaders should be like Nehru and Patel.

Advertisement

But in today’s situation slogans were raised for the leader, who has the most money.

The MP said that children prepare for the examination and go to give their papers, but the paper gets leaked. Who is responsible for this? Industrialists get loans easily, but the common man does not. Why so, he asked.

When common people go to meet officials or police, they have to present their views in a subdued manner. This used to happen during British rule, but even today all this is happening, he alleged.

Varun, who laid the foundation stone of 91 works from the budget of Rs 5 crore of MP Fund, said that he does not do politics of compromise but of principles.

“I want to be a part of that politics which does not worry about itself but about the nation. But today the level of politics is continuously falling and distrust is being created in the minds of people that people come into politics out of greed and not for national building,” the BJP MP said.

Varun said that he is into politics to fight for the youth, women, elderly, farmers, etc. He said that he faces a lot of problems in raising his voice for the victims, but he is not worried about his own loss.