Rented accommodation for flood affected families residing in relief camps: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government would provide rented accommodation to the affected living in the relief camps and the state government would pay the rent for these accommodations.

Provision would be made to rent two and three room sets. Instructions have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners in this regard, he added.

While presiding over the ‘Monday Meeting’ to review the implementation of various development schemes and programs of the state government, he directed to speed up the schemes and development works.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 10 crore would be released for maintenance and repair of roads damaged due to heavy rains in MC Shimla. He directed to complete the works of damaged roads and retaining walls etc. in Shimla on priority.

He said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) related courses will be started in all the engineering colleges of the state from the next academic session.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of schemes for self-employment in the fisheries sector should be ensured from a scientific perspective.

Directing to review the progress of the construction work of heliports on a weekly basis, he said that there was immense potential for jackfruit cultivation in the state and the Agriculture Department should encourage farmers to cultivate jackfruit.

Sukhu also gave directions to develop an effective online system for applying for fitness certificate of vehicles and for appointment.