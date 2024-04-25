Manipur HC Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul visits relief camp in Imphal

Manipur High Court Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul visited a relief camp at Akampat in Imphal East district and distributed chocolates and other relief material among children and interacted with the displaced people.

The relief camp, which was set up by the district administration in the aftermath of ethnic violence, houses displaced people from Moreh and Churachandpur districts.

During the visit, Chief Justice Mridul enquired about the difficulties being faced by people sheltered there.

People staying at the relief camp narrated the ordeal they underwent in May last year during the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the camp, the Manipur HC Chief justice said that he has seen the pain and suffering of these people and called for disarmament in order to enable them to return to their homes.

“While disarmament and providing relief materials to inmates are political processes and duty of the administration, the High Court’s duty is to supplement and improve the welfare activities being taken up by the government,” he said.

Justices A Bimol, A Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu along with members of Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) accompanied Chief Justice Mridul during the visit.