Registration for much-awaited ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ gets underway

Aam Aadmi Party (AA) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, launched a registration drive for “Mahila Samman Yojana” from East Kidwai Nagar market in South Delhi on Monday.

The Delhi CM, accompanied by Kejriwal, arrived at the South Market in East Kidwai Nagar under the New Delhi assembly constituency, represented by the AAP chief, and registered several women, meticulously matching their voter ID cards with the voter list on the Election Commission’s website.

According to the AAP, while the women listed as voters were immediately registered, some with voter ID cards found their names missing on the voter list hence could not be registered. Kejriwal assured the women that their names would be added to the voter list enabling them to claim the scheme’s benefits, which are exclusively for the residents of Delhi with verified voter status.

Addressing the media after initiating the process, Kejriwal declared, “From today, the registration for the ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’ has started across Delhi.”

He said under the Mahila Samman Yojana, every woman registered under the scheme would receive Rs 2,100 per month while under the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’, the government would bear the entire cost of medical treatment of the people aged above 60, whether the treatment is in private or government hospitals.

Kejriwal also emphasised the importance of the yellow registration card issued under the Mahila Samman Yojana, urging women to preserve it carefully.

Responding to questions about delivering on the promises, the AAP chief reminded of his consistent track record of governance stating that he delivered on his promise of free electricity, water, travel for women in buses. “Today, I am promising Rs. 2,100 to women, and I will deliver that too. Don’t worry about where the money will come from; that is my responsibility,” he added.

Atishi, taking to social media platform X, said, “A new era of women empowerment is beginning with the registration of ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ in Delhi. Now our sisters and daughters in Delhi will not have to depend on anyone for their small expenses because with this scheme of Arvind Kejriwal ji, Rs. 2100 will come into their account every month, ” she added.