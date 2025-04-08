CG Vyapam ADEO Recruitment 2025: Online registration begins at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in; details inside

The last date of online registration for the CG Vyapam ADEO Recruitment 2025 is May 2.

A written exam of 100 marks will be held to select the candidates. The final merit list will be prepared based on the written test marks. The written examination to fill the 200 ADEO posts will be held on June 15 and the admit cards are likely to be released by June 6.

Eligibility criteria for CG Vyapam ADEO recruitment 2025: Those who have completed graduation from any recognized university can apply for the Assistant Development Extension Officer’s post. The age limit for the candidates is between 20-30 years with a cutoff date on January 1.

Important dates for candidates:

1. Official Notification: April 2, 2025

2. Application Start Date: April 7, 2025

3. Application End Date: May 5, 2025 (by 5:00 PM)

4. Application Correction Window: May 3–5, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)

5. Admit Card Release Date: June 6, 2025

6. Examination Date: June 15, 2025