Delhi govt set to announce registration for Mahila Samman Yojana today

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday, the Delhi government is set to announce the registration for the much-awaited Mahila Samman Yojana at a grand event.

Under this scheme—promised by the BJP during the recent Delhi elections—eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance.

According to sources, the Delhi Cabinet will discuss the proposed Mahila Samman Yojana on Saturday and subsequently announce it at a grand event.

The newspaper has learnt that some beneficiaries of the scheme will likely receive assistance for registration during the ceremony.

The initiative aims to enhance financial independence for women from economically weaker sections, improving their livelihoods and helping meet their essential needs.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme include females aged 18 to 60 years, provided their household income is less than Rs 3 lakh per year. However, government employees and those already receiving financial aid from the government will not be eligible.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the government is committed to implementing its electoral promises.

Notably, the opposition AAP has been targeting the saffron party-led Delhi government over its failure to implement the scheme in the promised time frame.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reminding her of PM Modi’s guarantee to deposit ₹2,500 into the accounts of Delhi’s women on Women’s Day.