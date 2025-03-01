Delhi: Mahila Samman Yojana’s implementation likely to be announced on Women’s Day

The Delhi government is likely to announce the implementation of the Mahila Samman Yojana on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, sources said.

Under this scheme—promised by the BJP during the recent Delhi elections—eligible women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.

Advertisement

Sources indicate that an event may be organized in Delhi on Women’s Day to promote women’s empowerment and highlight the scheme’s benefits.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to enhance financial independence for women from economically weaker sections, improving their livelihoods and helping meet their essential needs.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that March 8 is Women’s Day, but he believes every day should be celebrated as Women’s Day. He reaffirmed the BJP government’s commitment to working for all sections of society.

Earlier, just a day after assuming office, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. “We stand by our commitments, and none will remain unfulfilled,” she asserted, emphasizing that the BJP government will fully deliver on its assurances to the people of Delhi.