Register FIR on uprooting, breaking of foundation stones, plaques: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took an exception to the instances of uprooting or breaking of foundation stones and inauguration plaques.

A spokesperson of the state government informed here Tuesday that the chief minister, while condemning a recent incident, in which an inauguration plaque was defaced by anti-social elements, directed the concerned departments to register FIR in such cases and restore the plaques wherever such incidents had occurred.

Sukhu further assured that the state government would strictly deal with the offenders in such cases.

