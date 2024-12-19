“Reflect on Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar”, Kejriwal asks Naidu, Nitish

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has written to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar regarding Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged disrespectful remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar, urging both the leaders to “reflect on the matter.”

AAP chief, in his written communication to both the leaders, highlighted claiming that Shah’s remarks were not only disrespectful, but also reflect BJP’s mindset towards the Constitution and its architect.

In strongly worded letters to both the leaders, Kejriwal stated, “I am writing this letter to you on a matter of great importance, which not only concerns our Constitution but also the honour and legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

AAP supremo further said in the letters, “Recently in Parliament, a statement made by the Home Minister of the country, Amit Shah, regarding Babasaheb has left the entire nation stunned. His remark that ‘chanting Ambedkar-Ambedkar has become a fashion these days’ is not only disrespectful but also reveals the BJP’s perspective towards Babasaheb and our Constitution,” he added.

Highlighting Ambedkar’s unparalleled contributions, the former Delhi Chief Minister noted, “Babasaheb Ambedkar was honoured with a ‘Doctor of Laws’ degree by Columbia University, he authored the Indian Constitution, and he championed equal rights for the most marginalized sections of society. How did the BJP have the audacity to make such a comment about him?”

He emphasized the widespread fury over the remarks, stating, “This has hurt the sentiments of millions of people across the country. Instead of apologizing for his statement, Amit Shah Ji justified it. The Prime Minister publicly supported Amit Shah Ji’s remark, which added insult to injury.” The AAP chief said Ambedkar is not just a leader, but the soul of the nation.