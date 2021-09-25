Record agriculture production in India is helping world to ensure food security: Agriculture Minister

With record production of food grains, pulses and oilseeds India has ensured food security in the world, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar here on Saturday.

Addressing the first-ever United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021, the Minister said India had record production of 308 million metric tons of food grains, through which it is not only meeting its domestic requirements but also ensuring food security to the world.

He said despite Covid-19 pandemic, India’s foodgrains production continued to increase. “India is leaving no stone unturned to make agriculture a profitable business for our farmers,” the Minister said.

India has over 10,000 Food Producer Organizations (FPO), which are carrying on farmer’s welfare activities in rural areas. This is one reason why India’s agriculture production is continuously making record high, the Minister told the UN Assembly.

He said India’s public food distribution system is unique and biggest in the world. Besides, India is also providing mid-day meals to children to check malnutrition among children.

India is also assisting third-world countries by giving technical and scientific assistance to increase productivity in their countries to ensure global food security, the Minister said in his UN address.

The Food Systems Summit 2021 is the first of its kind to take on the incredible complexity of food systems in their entirety, asking countries to confront the reality of balancing food production with climate action, affordable food with healthy diets, and stable food supplies with fair and open trade.