Real face of SP uncovered by its role in supporting rape accused : Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and said the SP chief defending the West Bengal government over the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor shows the real face of the party.

” Doctors and half the population are agitated over the anarchy in Kolkata, but the SP chief is defending the criminals and the government. The shameless statement of the SP chief is the real face of his party,” he said.

Addressing the BJP workers and leaders during a workshop held here on Tuesday to impart awareness for the coming party’s membership drive from September 1, CM while encouraging the workers against the SP – Congress conspiracy, said that,” we do not need to go on the backfoot, but need to expose the exploits of the opposition”.

The Chief Minister was attacking Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Chief Minister asked the party workers to reach every house and communicate with every member of the family.

” Ask them to question the leaders of opposition parties in the by-elections that what happened about the Rs one lakh bond they had filled before the Lok Sabha polls? Expose the lies of Congress and SP from social media to the common people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the scene of political instability was seen in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Its murmur was visible in Indian politics six months before the Lok Sabha elections. Rumors were being spread on social media. This points towards conspiracies to stop BJP and our ideology.

” If there was no capable leadership in the country, they would have succeeded in creating instability. BJP is necessary for political stability in the country,” he said.

CM Yogi said that in 2014, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, BJP became the largest political party not only in the country but also in the world. ”

There is a curiosity in the minds of the common people that if BJP had not been the largest political party on the strength of hardworking workers and capable leadership, then it was certain that the kind of international and national level conspiracies that took place in 2024 would have succeeded and would have left India unstable for a long time.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that BJP is the only party doing politics of values and ideals. ” With the feeling that the country is greater than the party, BJP workers remain ready to serve in times of crisis. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Corona time, BJP workers stood with the victims with the resolve of ‘Service is Organization’. Even during times of disaster, tragedy, flood, earthquake etc., the organizational structure is seen serving with dedication,” he claimed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that every person wants to join BJP. The Chief Minister appealed to make only one member from one mobile phone. There are to be 200 members at each booth. For this, workers should go among different sections of the village and include every section including writers, litterateurs, social reformers, farmers, youth, retired soldiers and make a list. Go to the slums and Dalits and first listen to them, then say yours.