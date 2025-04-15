SP MP Ramji Lal Suman dares Karni Sena to protest before Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman made yet another provocative statement here on Tuesday, which could further widen the rift between the SP and Karni Sena in light of the MP’s statement on Rana Sanga in Parliament recently.

With SP President Akhilesh Yadav slated to visit Agra on April 19, another round of protest by the Karni Sena could be witnessed.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Dalit SP MP Ramji Lal Suman challenged the Karni Sena, stating that if they want, they should try to protest against party president Akhilesh Yadav, who is coming to Agra on April 19.

“I want to tell these people that the ground is ready, and if they have the courage, they should protest on that day,” he said.

Triggering another controversy, he said, “If you claim a temple exists beneath every mosque, we will say there is a Buddhist monastery under every temple.”

“Do not uproot the dead, or it will create a heavy burden on you,” the SP MP warned.

He further questioned, “If you claim there is DNA of Babar among Muslims, then whose DNA is there in you? Just tell us this as well.”

Attacking the Karni Sena, he exclaimed, “Until now, we have heard of Thal Sena, Vayu Sena, and Jal Sena (Army, Air Force, and Navy), but where did this fake army (Karni Sena) come from?”

The SP MP had made a statement in the Rajya Sabha that Rana Sanga had invited Babar to fight against Ibrahim Lodi, which triggered controversy and angered the Rajputs. Later, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat removed the statement from the records.

Meanwhile, SP President Akhilesh Yadav confirmed at a press meet in Lucknow that he will go to Agra on April 19.

He said he would go alone and is ready to take on the fake Sena, whose members are none other than BJP activists.