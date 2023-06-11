Reaching out to Dalits in Uttar Pradesh

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Varanasi to chair the meeting to be held under the G-20 conference, on Sunday morning had breakfast with BJP leaders at the residence of a Scheduled Caste booth president Sujatha.

Talking to the media, the External Affairs Minister said that the breakfast was very tasty. He also said that the programs of G20 conference will start from this evening.

Dr Jaishankar said many topics including food security, food grains and fertilizers will be discussed in the meeting G20 meeting.

Speaking to the media, Sujatha said that her entire family was engaged in preparations to welcome External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar a day in advance.

“My whole family was busy cleaning the house. I am very happy that someone so powerful came to our house,” she added.

The External Affairs Minister will address a seminar on ‘Indian Foreign Policy Objectives and Features,’ organized at Gandhi Study Chair Auditorium, Kashi Vidyapeeth, this afternoon.

Dr Jaishankar, who reached Varanasi on Saturday on a four-day visit, on his arrival said that Kashi is the city of Baba, it is a matter of good luck to come here.

“As soon as I set foot in Kashi, my mind became happy. The grand reception and preparations show that Kashi’s hospitality is universally accepted in the world” he said.

The Foreign Minister is accompanied by his wife Kyoko to Kashi this time. The Foreign Minister has come to city for the second time. Earlier he had come on December 10, 2022 to participate in Tamil Sangamam.

Meanwhile UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reached Varanasi this noon. The CM will host a dinner for delegates of G20 tonight.