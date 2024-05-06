BJP’s lead to become stronger with 3rd phase of Lok Sabha elections in UP: Party leaders

Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, slated for May 7, there is confidence in the BJP camp in Uttar Pradesh to gain an edge over the opposition as in the previous two phases, as they claim.

Elections will be held on ten seats of Uttar Pradesh in the third phase.

Notably, all candidates on these 10 seats (Sambhal, Bareilly, Budaun, Etah, Aonla, Fatehpur Sikri, Hathras, Firozabad, Mainpuri, and Agra) are from the BJP.

PM Modi and CM Yogi have vigorously campaigned for these candidates.

BJP sources here on Monday said during these rallies and public meetings, CM Yogi has urged beneficiaries of both central and state government schemes in the state to participate actively in the voting process.

It is worth mentioning here that over the past seven years, on these ten seats, a plethora of schemes, including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kanya Sumangala Yojana, PM SVANidhi Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana, have benefitted numerous eligible individuals and women under the joint efforts of the central and state governments.

On all the 10 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the third phase, beneficiaries include a significant number of farmers. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi alone, a total amount has been transferred to the accounts of 24,35,533 farmers here.

Besides, under the PM/Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1,47,352 houses have been built for the underprivileged between 2017 and 2024 in the 10 LS constituencies,BJP leaders claimed.

Moreover, a total of 23,28,799 toilets have been constructed in these Lok Sabha constituencies, which include both individual and community toilets

The Yogi government has fostered self-reliance among UP’s citizens through initiatives such as providing pensions for the destitute, elderly, and the differently abled.

As part of these efforts, 6,41,702 women in the 10 constituencies are receiving a monthly pension of Rs 1000 under the Destitute Women’s Pension Scheme.

Similarly, 11,40,101 elderly individuals are benefiting from the Elderly Pension Scheme and 1,14,926 differently abled from the Divyang Pension Scheme.

BJP leaders claimed that moreover, on these 10 Lok Sabha seats, 37,249 mass marriages for daughters have been organized.

Similarly, 2,06,266 girls have availed themselves of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which offers financial assistance at various stages from birth to graduation. Initially providing Rs 15,000, the government recently increased this assistance to Rs 25,000 under the scheme.

Furthermore, bank accounts have been opened for 69,77,096 people under PM Jan Dhan Yojana in the 10 constituencies while 42,93,385 people have been issued Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards.

Likewise, in these 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, excluding the Agra-Fatehpur Sikri seat, 25,68,180 ration cardholders are benefiting from the free ration scheme.

Additionally, through the PM SVANidhi Yojana, 1,97,361 street vendors have accessed loan facilities without the need for guarantees. Furthermore, the Yogi government has distributed 15,50,287 free gas connections to women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.