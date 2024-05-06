Modi links ED’s recovery in Jharkhand with Gandhis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought to link the Gandhis with the huge pile of currency notes that were recovered from Jharkhand by the Enforcement Directorate.

He said he was also seeking legal advice in order to return the money looted from the poor.

Mr Modi today addressed two consecutive rallies in Andhra Pradesh, the first one in Rajahmundry and the second one in Anakapalle where BJP has put up MP candidates. He was warmly welcomed by his NDA allies -TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh as well as Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan.

Attacking the Congress Mr Modi said “In Jharkhand the ED have dug out a mountain of currency notes. This from the house of the servant of the PA who works for a Congress minister. Just think Congress has made the servant’s house a warehouse of their black money. This is not the first time. Earlier their MP was also caught.”

“Why is it that the first family of the Congress (Gandhis) are close to people from whom such a huge amount of notes were recovered? Was the money kept aside to be supplied elsewhere? Has the first family of Congress set up such godowns across the country? The nation wants to know from Shahzade of Congress,” said Mr Modi.

“Modi is seeking legal advice… All those who have been looted, we will see how the money can be returned to them. Modi has already returned Rs17,000 crore to those who had a right to it. No poor will be looted – this is Modi’s guarantee” said the Prime Minister before launching a stringent attack on the YSRCP.

He said the ruling party had completely derailed development in AP. The Prime Minister said “When there is no intention to serve the public the results are seldom achieved. By stalling the Polavaram project they have put brakes on the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh.” He also accused the ruling YSRCP of failing to set up even one capital city in the past five years. He said the YSRCP supremo had failed to even complete the projects started by his father although he had usurped YSR’s political legacy.

“YSR Congress had said they will set up three capitals in AP. But in these years they were unable to set up even one. They were planning to make a huge loot in the name of three capitals but before that state exchequer was emptied out. They can only manage corruption, financial management is not their cup of tea,” said Mr Modi.

He went on to add that just like Karnataka where he alleged land and tanker mafia were running the government, in AP it was the sand, land and liquor mafia which were running the government. He urged the people of AP to vote for NDA keeping in mind Modi’s guarantee, Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and their faith in Pawan Kalyan.