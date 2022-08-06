RCP Singh resigns from JD(U) after party seeks reply on corruption allegations

Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh on Saturday announced his exit from the party after the party sought a reply on corruption allegations.

Singh suggested he would form his own party at a press conference in Mustafapur in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Singh’s resignation came after the party sent a notice to him over corruption allegations.

JD (U) issued a show-cause notice to RCP Singh over ‘discrepancies in immovable properties and he was asked to file his reply at the earliest.

“A complaint has been received with evidence from two associates of Nalanda District Janata Dal (U), in which it was mentioned that discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name (RCP Singh) and that of his family were noticed,” the showcase notice read.