BJP’s ‘warm welcome’ to RCP triggers debates about his political future

A photograph of Union steel minister RCP Singh getting a warm welcome by the BJP workers during the party’s two-day national executive meeting held in Hyderabad has caused storms in the political circles of Bihar, triggering a debate as to if the JD-U leader has joined the saffron party.

Singh is said to be going annoyed with the JD-U after the party refused to re-nominate him to the Rajya Sabha despite him being a minister. His six-year RS term expires on 7 July which means he will have to lose his cabinet berth until some sort of miracle takes place.

Although local BJP sources denied Singh joined the saffron camp, a tweet made by the official Twitter handle of the Telangana BJP points toward a different story. “A warm welcome of Shri @RCP_Singh MP (RS) the airport for attending BJP NEC meeting to be held in Hyderabad at HICC Today & Tomorrow. #BJPNECInTelangana (sic),” tweeted BJP Telangana unit on JD-U’s leader’s arrival in Hyderabad on 2 July. The tweet amply explains Singh had indeed attended the BJP’s national executive meet.

If that is not enough, two photographs of Singh getting felicitated and then happily receiving a vermillion mark on his forehead by the BJP workers with “Bhartiya Janata Party National Executive Meetings” written in the background makes things clearer. What is interesting, no JD-U leader has given a reaction in this regard. Even Singh himself has not denied this report.

The lone denial has come from Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar. “This news is completely misleading that RCP Singh has joined BJP at the party’s national executive meeting. He came to Hyderabad for a government program and was welcomed by BJP workers at the airport who were already present there,” senior BJP leader from Bihar Sushil Modi tweeted.

The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP which began on Saturday was attended by the party’s top brass such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of 19 states, amply indicating its political significance.

RCP who once held the number two position in the JD-U after chief minister Nitish Kumar fell from grace after he joined the Narendra Modi cabinet without latter consent. Kumar has been opposed to the “token representation” being given to allies by the BJP but RCP ignored former displeasure to be a part of the Modi team. Singh is the only minister in the Modi cabinet from the JD-U quota.

The prevailing bitterness between the two came out in the open last month when the JD-U refused to re-nominate RCP to the Rajya and instead sent Khiru Mahato to the Upper House in his place. This was soon followed by the party expelling four loyalists of RCP from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

If that is not enough the JD-U leadership has dropped enough hints about shooting off a letter to RCP to withdraw from the Union cabinet if he doesn’t voluntarily resign. “We don’t need to write a letter (asking him to resign from the Union cabinet). We think he is intelligent enough to make his own decision,” JD-U’s parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha has told the media.