Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 launched in MP’s Dhar

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, launched the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on September 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said this campaign, started in 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has played a crucial role in fighting malnutrition across the country, especially in tribal areas.

She urged all citizens to actively participate in this Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 and play their important role in securing the future of their children and contributing to the creation of a healthy, prosperous, and powerful India.

“During the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024, from September 1-30, we should actively participate in the programmes being organised across the country to build a healthy, prosperous, and developed India,” the Minister said.