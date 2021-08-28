Rashtrapati Bhavan communique: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said today.

The Presidential order will be effective from the date Purohit assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Punjab until regular arrangements are made.

The President has also been pleased to appoint Purohit to be the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as Governor of Punjab, the communiqué said.