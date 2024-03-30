UP CM recalls great contributions of Bharat Ratna awardees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his warm greetings to the families of former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, who were posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

Congratulating their families, Chief Minister Yogi wrote on X: “The prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’ was bestowed posthumously upon former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh today in New Delhi by the Honorable President Smt. Draupadi Murmu. Chaudhary Sahab was the first to say that the path that leads to the development of the country passes through its agricultural farms. This award stands as a testament to his exceptional contributions towards the nation’s progress.”

“Chaudhary Saheb’s unforgettable works dedicated to the overall upliftment of the villages, the poor, the deprived, the exploited, and the ‘annadata’ farmers, enriched Indian politics with exemplary democratic ideals,” he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness over former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao being awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.

On X, he said: “Today, Honorable President Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji awarded the ‘Bharat Ratna’ to the late Prime Minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao, in New Delhi. His effective leadership and dedication to public welfare steered India’s economic progress in a new direction. His efforts in advancing India’s prosperity and development will be forever remembered.”

He wrote: “Today in New Delhi, Honorable President Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji bestowed the posthumous ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon Dr MS Swaminathan, the eminent agricultural scientist and pioneer of the Green Revolution. His unwavering dedication and visionary approach heralded a new era of agricultural advancement in India, ensuring the prosperity and well-being of our farmers.”

Chief Minister Yogi expressed his sentiments on X, stating, “Today marks a moment of pride as Honorable President Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji posthumously confers the ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon the esteemed freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Bihar, ‘Jananayak’ Karpoori Thakur, in New Delhi. His lifelong commitment to ‘social justice’ will forever serve as a beacon of inspiration for Indian politics.”