Rapido driver arrives on a Royal Enfield, passenger surprised to see common interests

Rapido provided a ride for a Bengaluru-based software engineer, who received a pleasant surprise. When a designated rider showed up on a Royal Enfield Hunter motorcycle, it turned out pleasantly surprising. The meeting didn’t end there, though, as it turned out that the Rapido driver was also a software developer with a passion for motorcycles.

Nishit Patel shared the extraordinary experience on the microblogging site X by recounting his unusual meeting. He explained how he had set up a Rapido transportation for his trip to a meetup for managing enterprise Kubernetes.

Not just the high-end motorcycle that arrived for the ride, but also the discovery that the Rapido captain was a DevOps engineer employed by a business in charge of Kubernetes, made the experience absolutely unique.

“You won’t believe the crazy Peak Bengaluru moment I had today! On my way to a Kubernetes meetup, my Rapido captain pulled up on a Royal Enfield Hunter. Turns out he’s a DevOps engineer at a company managing enterprise Kubernetes clusters. Just another day in India’s tech capital,” he wrote.

Patel revealed that he had reserved a Rapido ride and was on his way to a cloud computing-related event. The rider approaching on the stunning Royal Enfield Hunter surprised him. Patel struck up a chat with the Rapido driver out of curiosity and discovered that he was also an engineer.

The rider was uninformed and had no connection to the event, he said, “He was working in the same company that was curating the event that I was going to attend.” When the journey was over and Patel had paid the fare of Rs 80, the two parted ways, but the bond they had formed truly embodied the ideal Peak Bengaluru moment.

The incident amused Twitter, many users discussed the issue in interesting comments. Did you inquire about his revenue from the side venture? one user questioned. Nishit Patel replied, “Nah, now that I think about it, I should have asked him.”

“Well, what? Since the past five years, several OLA, Uber, and Rapido users have been operating RE vehicles and even riding Harley Davidsons in Ahmedabad, according to another user.