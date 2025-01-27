Ramlala broke old records, 25 lakh devotees reach Ayodhya

On Republic Day, the large number of devotees gathered in Ayodhya surprised everyone and Ramlala broke his old records.

According to the information, over 25 lakh devotees reached Ayodhya and had the darshan in the last 30 hours, officials here on Monday revealed. A large number of devotees are turning to Ayodhya after bathing in Mahakumbh. Due to this, crowd pressure in Ayodhya has increased. For crowd control, devotees are being evacuated from gate number three of Ram temple. On Monday, Ram temple opened at 5 am and darshan will continue till 11 pm.

The queue for darshan in Ram temple has already increased .The exit route has been changed to avoid any accident in the crowd with devotees coming out next to the Ram Janmabhoomi path from Angad Tila, due to which the pressure of the crowd was increasing.It is taking two to two- and -a half hours for a devotee to have darshan in the Ram temple, reports said.

A large number of devotees are still in the city and devotees they are trying to reach Ramlala and Hanumangarhi temples. It is expected that Ayodhya will be packed with devotees till the coming Amavasya and Basant Panchami festival.

In view of the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, the UP government of the state had already expressed the possibility of a large number of devotees arriving in Ayodhya. In view of this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made it clear to the officials here that the devotees coming to Ayodhya should not face any kind of trouble. Following his instructions, the district administration is keeping a constant watch.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, IG Praveen Kumar and District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh are inspecting the areas regarding mob management. Ram temple Trust is also meeting in the temple and arranging for the management of the crowd.The efforts taken by the district administration regarding crowd management are proving to be very useful. Big vehicles have to be diverted in view of Mauni Amavasya. However, entry of vehicles into Ayodhya has been stopped from now on. There are arrangements for 20,000 people to stay in shelters.

Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma said that all concrete arrangements have been made. Decorations have also been done at the squares and intersections to welcome the devotees.