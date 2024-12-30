Ramdev firm’s MoU with 3 UP FPOs to buy 50,000 tonnes turmeric

In a significant development, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev has stepped forward to purchase high-quality turmeric from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, renowned for its exceptional quality and high demand. The turmeric will be utilized in the production of Ayurvedic medicines by Swami Ramdev’s company.

An MoU has been signed between Swami Ramdev’s company and three Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in Bahraich, marking a key milestone in promoting local agricultural products and enhancing farmers’ livelihoods under the ODOP initiative. The company will facilitate the sale and marketing of 45,000-50,000 tonnes of turmeric annually, cultivated across approximately 2,000 hectares at an average yield of 20 to 25 tonnes per hectare.

The District Magistrate Monica Rani said here on Monday that, “In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, various initiatives are being undertaken to promote the district’s products internationally and enhance farmers’ incomes. As part of these efforts, 86 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have been established in Bahraich.” She informed that on the CM’s directive, an MoU has been signed between three FPOs of Bahraich and Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev’s company to ensure fair pricing for turmeric and other agricultural produce. The FPOs involved in this agreement include Pratyush Bioenergy Farmer Producer Company Limited, Veerangana Laxmibai Mahila Kisan Nirmat Company Limited, and CSC Raj Kisan Utpadak Company Limited.

The MoU was formalized in Haridwar, in the presence of Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Monica Rani, Deputy Agriculture Director TP Shahi, and Akhilesh Singh, Director of CSC Raj Kisan Utpadak Company Limited, Mihinpurwa, among others.

Highlighting the agricultural potential of the region, the DM remarked, “The Mihinpurwa area of Bahraich, with its natural resources, fertile soil, and favorable climate, is highly suitable for farming. Turmeric, Jimikand (Elephant Foot Yam), and green vegetables are extensively cultivated here and are supplied to various districts within the state and across the country. However, farmers were unable to receive fair prices for their produce.” To address this challenge and boost farmers’ incomes, she added.

Advertisement