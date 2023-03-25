Raman slams Rahul Gandhi for insulting PM Modi

Unleashing no holds barred attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh lashed out at the now disqualified Wayanad MP for ceaselessly humiliating and using abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If you sow an acacia tree, where can you get mangoes from?,” the soft spoken former CM asked the Gandhi scion. Reminding how Rahul had torn away an ordinance passed by the then Manmohan Singh led UPA government in full public view following the Supreme Court declaring Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act as unconstitutional, Raman said that Rahul repeatedly tarnished the dignity of the Prime Minister.

The same act of disgrace to the then PM has now come to haunt Rahul Gandhi after 10 years, he added. Terming the Gandhi scion arrogant, Raman said that Rahul’s casteist slur against PM Modi is highly despicable and a politics ‘below the belt’ and it has become his habit.

His remarks on the “Modi surname” were not only hurtful to numerous people but also to a particular section of the society, the former CM stated.

Castigating the Congress party for defending Rahul Gandhi, who has hurt the sentiments of the backward classes by using indecent words, Raman said a person who does not have respect for the leader of the Lok Sabha.

Such a person has no right to remain in the Parliament, other leaders should also learn from this decision, he said.