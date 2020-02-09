Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust is going to hold its first meeting on February 19 at the residence of the head of the trust, K Parasaran in Delhi, a source told IANS on Sunday.

As per the reports, the construction of the grand Ram temple will start either from April 2 (Ramnavami) or April 26 (Akshaya Tritiya), which will be the agenda of the meeting.

In order to attend the meeting, the members of the trust will start reaching Delhi on February 18, a source told.

A trust member told the construction of the temple will take place on an ‘auspicious day’.

On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in the parliament about the construction of Ram temple trust.

The centre had later announced that the office of the trust will be the residence of the head of the trust, K Prasaran. He was the counsel for the Hindu parties who successfully argued the case in the favor of Hindus.