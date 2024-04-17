Euphoria grips devotees as sunrays illuminate Ram Lalla’s forehead in Ayodhya

The sheer sight of sunrays illuminating the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple sent scores of devotees into ripples of euphoria during Ram Navami celebrations on Wednesday.

At the instant, thousands of eyes sparkled with delight, and excitement coursed through every individual present. Devotees at the temple were engrossed in capturing this magical and memorable moment. Those watching on large LED screens and from the comfort of their homes were equally captivated.

The entire city of Ayodhya was decked up for the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami along with the Janmabhoomi temple as it marked the first ‘janmotsav’ of Shri Ram Lalla at his birthplace after a struggle spanning five centuries.

Initially, plans were made to conduct a ‘Mahamastakabhisheka’ using sun rays after the temple’s completion. However, sages and saints argued that since Shri Ram Lalla had been established following traditional rituals, all procedures should be adhered to accordingly. With the approval from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a scientific team from the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, began working on realising the ‘Surya Tilak’ concept.

Witnessing this divine spectacle, devotees couldn’t resist their excitement displaying childlike glee regardless of age or gender. The atmosphere in Ayodhya has been festive since the Mangala Aarti on Wednesday morning.

Devotees were offered specially prepared ‘dhaniya ki panjiri’ (coriander panjiri) and other prasad as they exited. A Chhappan Bhog was also presented to Shri Ram Lala, with these delicacies prepared at Karsevakpuram.

The resonant chimes of bells echoed through many math temples, including Kanak Bhawan and the temple nestled within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, heralding the auspicious moment of the Lord’s birth. Ayodhya resonated with chants of “Bhay Pragat Kripala, Deendayala Kaushalya Hitkari…” as devotees immersed themselves in the divine atmosphere.

‘Sohar’ and ‘badhyai’ songs echoed everywhere, prompting the devotees to dance to the rhythmic beats of drums. On this Ram Navami festival, millions of devotees from various places first bathed in the sacred Sarayu river and then visited numerous math and temples, including Kanak Bhawan and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, to witness the magnificence of Lord Ram’s birth anniversary.