Ram Temple construction to be complete by July 2025: Temple trust chairman

Even as the construction at the Ram Temple is going on at a slow pace Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra asserted that most of the construction work would be complete by July 2025.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra said the target is to complete the construction of the temple by the year 2025.

He conceded that the work on the parkota is going on at a slow pace. “We hope that most of the work on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex will be completed by July 2025. It was decided in the meeting that the schemes which are being completed should be handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.”

He said the road leading from Sugriva Fort to the Ram Temple is ready. The canopy and gate have been built on it. This road will be handed over to the trust in August. Bhoomi pujan will be carried out soon for the Ramkatha Museum and Trust office to be built in the complex.