Mahakumbh delays Ram Temple construction’s work in Ayodhya

The ogoing Mahakumbh at Prayagraj Sangam has further delayed the construction work of the Ram Temple here, said Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Building Construction Committee of the temple here on Monday.

However he said that the idol of Ram Darbar to be installed in the Ram Temple will be ready by February 15.Talking to the media here before the two- day review meeting, he said that not only the idol of Ram Darbar but the idols of other seven temples, idols of six temples in the park, the idol of Tulsi Das ji in PFC have been checked in Jaipur.

Advertisement

He said,” construction of Ram temple due to Mahakumbh bathing have been affected as after the Mahakumbh bath, lakhs of devotees are reaching Ayodhya and more than two lakh devotees are having darshan of Ram Lala every day”.He said safety of devotees is priority and some work has also been stopped to ensure the safety of the devotees. However, he also said after February 8, the construction work of Ram temple is expected to pick up pace again.

Advertisement