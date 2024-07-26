Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers on occasion Kargil Vijay Diwas at National War Memorial

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday laid a wreath and paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War at the National War Memorial in the national capital on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Defence Minister remembered the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1999 war and said that the Armed Forces service and sacrifice will continue to inspire “every Indian” and our “coming generations.”

“Today on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1999 war. Their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe and secure. Their service and sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian and our coming generations,” Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Earlier, the father of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, GL Batra laid a wreath at the Headquarters Western Command and paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X wrote that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve and valour of the brave soldiers of the army.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valor of the brave soldiers of the army. In the Kargil war, the brave soldiers displayed the ultimate valor in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy army to kneel down, and made the country proud by hoisting the tricolour again in Kargil,” read Shah’s post on X.

“Today on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ I salute the brave soldiers who protected the motherland with their courage in this war. The nation will never forget your sacrifice, dedication and sacrifice,” he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999.

During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.