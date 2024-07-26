“Their service, sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian”: Rajnath Singh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday remembered the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1999 war and said that the Armed Forces service and sacrifice will continue to inspire “every Indian” and our “coming generations.”

“Today on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1999 war. Their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe and secure. Their service and sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian and our coming generations,” Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Meanwhile, in Kargil security was heightened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024.

PM Modi will visit Kargil today on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

PM Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 am and pay tribute to the bravehearts. Prime Minister Modi will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project, virtually

The arrangements are in full accordance with security purposes at the Kargil War Memorial at Dras, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

An official release said that the Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the country’s armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.

As the country celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas today, the families of the soldiers remember the bravery and dedication of their loved ones who laid their lives during the war between India and Pakistan at icy heights in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.