India assumes Chair of Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre

India has taken over as the Chair of the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) from the People’s Republic of China for 2024-25 in Bangkok, Thailand on 25th July, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.

The ADPC is an autonomous international organization for cooperation in and implementation of disaster risk reduction and building climate resilience in Asia and the Pacific region.

India and eight neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand are the founding members of ADPC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is playing a global and regional leadership role in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

India has taken a number of global initiatives in this direction, especially that of establishing an international Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

As a representative of the government of India, Mr Rajendra Singh, Member & Head of the Department, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), took over the Chair of the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC).

India chaired the 5th Board of Trustee (BoT) meeting of ADPC held on 25th July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.