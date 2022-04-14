Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (local time) paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and also laid a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “Paid tributes to Pujya Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) at his statue in Honolulu, Hawaii.” He also laid a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh laying a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii,” Office of Defence Minister tweeted.

Paid tributes to Pujya Bapu at his statue in Honolulu, Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/oyfUy7MnVW — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 14, 2022

Singh on Tuesday (local time) reached Hawaii for a brief visit to the Headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

On his arrival from Washington DC, Singh was received by Commander, USINDOPACOM, Admiral John Aquilino.

The USINDOPACOM and Indian military have wide-ranging engagements, including a number of military exercises, training events and exchanges.

The annual Malabar series of exercises between India, US, Australia, and Japan is also coordinated by USINDOPACOM.

Notably, Singh arrived in Washington DC on Sunday as part of his five-day US visit, which included the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on April 11.