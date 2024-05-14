I concentrate on work, not speeches in Lucknow: Rajnath Singh

“I believe that one should not make long speeches in one’s parliamentary constituency but should try to do as much work as one can in the parliamentary constituency,” said Defence Minister and BJP’s candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

“I would not like to go into details about how fast Lucknow has developed and what work has been done in Lucknow. But the expansion that has taken place here has received full support from the prime minister and I would also like to say that we got full support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which paved way for speedy development,” he added.

Addressing an intellectual conference here on Tuesday, the defence minister said, “I do not remember even a single incident in which whatever request I made to the chief minister was delayed even for a moment, he immediately gave his consent and approval to it, that is why Lucknow has developed so rapidly and India is also recognised in the world”.

Singh said earlier, when India used to speak on international forums, the country’s views were not taken as seriously as it should be, but today, when our leaders speaks on international forums, the whole world listens with open ears to what India is saying.

“This is India’s status in the world. I want to give credit for this to the illustrious Prime Minister Modi ji, due to whose vision and passion India is continuously achieving such heights. India is progressing rapidly from the economic point of view,” he claimed.

He said, “The dream that Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had for this Lucknow I have tried to fulfill it with all my heart and with all my strength, I have tried to bring it to the ground and in the future also I will not leave a single effort to ensure that Lucknow becomes one of the best city of the world”.